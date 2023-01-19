FIRST ALERT: Feeling like spring again today

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A surge of spring warmth will continue today before the cold front moves through tonight, dropping our temperatures back to normal for the start of the weekend.

TODAY

Areas of locally dense fog will still remain possible this morning. We do have a Dense Fog Advisory out for the Grand Strand up to the Waterway until 8 AM this morning. Go ahead and give yourself a few extra minutes as you head out the door, just to be safe.

The dense fog is expected to linger along the beaches this morning. Give yourself a few extra minutes. (WMBF)

Fog will lift out, along with the excessive cloud cover this morning. Sunshine will become more common with a few fair weather clouds throughout the day. A southwesterly wind will bring in plenty of warmth as temperatures climb to 70° at the beaches and into the middle 70s inland. We have a few spots inland today that will be within a degree or two of record high temperatures.

Highs today will climb into the 70s with a few spots just shy of records. (WMBF)

As we head into this evening, look for a few more clouds to arrive. The cold front will bring a stray shower or two to the area this evening and into the early overnight hours. At this point, most of us will remain dry with just a 20% chance of rain.

WEEKEND FORECAST

Cooler weather will arrive on Friday as temperatures slip back into the lower 60s. Still, for January, that is above normal for the area. Look for partly cloudy skies and a nice Friday on tap for any outdoor plans.

Sunday is going to be gloomy. If you have weekend plans, make sure the outdoor ones are set for Saturday. (WMBF)

The coolest air will continue to move into the region on Saturday. Higher level clouds will thicken up later in the day on Saturday as a northeast wind keeps temperatures only in the low-middle 50s.

Rain will turn heavy at times throughout the day on Sunday. (WMBF)

Low pressure developing across the Deep South will move into the Carolinas on Sunday with potential of a steady, soaking rain. Rain will likely begin before sunrise on Sunday and continue off and on through most of the day. A few locally heavy downpours will be possible. The system has the potential to bring some drought relief with rainfall totals likely over an inch in most areas. Locally higher totals will remain possible in those heavy rain bands.

We're looking at an inch for most locations with locally higher totals in those heavier bands. (WMBF)

Despite the clouds and rain, temperatures will climb into the lower 60s for Sunday afternoon. Make sure your plans are indoors for Sunday. It’s going to be gloomy.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.