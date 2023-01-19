FBI offering $25K for info in series of reproductive health facility attacks nationwide

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The FBI is seeking the public’s help to identify individuals responsible for a series of attacks and threats targeting reproductive health service facilities across the country.

As part of a national awareness effort, the FBI said it is offering rewards of up to $25,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the suspects responsible for these crimes.

“Today’s announcement reflects the FBI’s commitment to vigorously pursue investigations into crimes against pregnancy resource centers, faith-based organizations, and reproductive health clinics across the country,” said FBI Director Christopher Wray. “We will continue to work closely with our national, state, and local law enforcement partners to hold responsible anyone who uses extremist views to justify their criminal actions.”

Close to our area, the FBI said a suspect was caught on video throwing a Molotov cocktail at the Crisis Pregnancy Center in Charlotte on June 25, 2022.

The FBI said it can investigate the incidents as potential acts of domestic violent extremism, Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act (FACE Act) violations or violent crime matters, depending on the facts of each case.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324), contact their local FBI office, or submit a tip online here. You may remain anonymous.

