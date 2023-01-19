Submit a Tip
Crews complete Postal Way Extension project in Carolina Forest area

Postal Way extension
Postal Way extension(Horry County Government/Facebook)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 5:15 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – There may be some relief for thousands of drivers in the Carolina Forest area.

Crews completed construction on the Postal Way Extension road project, which extends to Waccamaw Pines Drive, and also includes the installation of intersection improvements and sidewalks.

RELATED COVERAGE | Traffic woes heightened in Carolina Forest with construction along Postal Way

Construction began on the extension in July 2021.

The county said that there are some final punch list items, and the contractor will continue working in the construction zone for the next couple of weeks to complete the finishing touches.

Horry County staff will be monitoring the traffic on Postal Way and adjusting traffic signals as necessary.

