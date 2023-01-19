Crews complete Postal Way Extension project in Carolina Forest area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – There may be some relief for thousands of drivers in the Carolina Forest area.

Crews completed construction on the Postal Way Extension road project, which extends to Waccamaw Pines Drive, and also includes the installation of intersection improvements and sidewalks.

Construction began on the extension in July 2021.

The county said that there are some final punch list items, and the contractor will continue working in the construction zone for the next couple of weeks to complete the finishing touches.

Horry County staff will be monitoring the traffic on Postal Way and adjusting traffic signals as necessary.

