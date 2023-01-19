Coroner: 28-year-old man hit, killed while walking across Highway 17 Bypass

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A 28-year-old Myrtle Beach man walking across Highway 17 died after being hit by a car Thursday morning, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office.

Horry County Fire Rescue crews were dispatched around 7 a.m. to Highway 17 Bypass and Coventry Boulevard, closing lanes to traffic for hours.

The coroner said Blake Thompkins was pronounced at the scene.

South Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper Tyler Tidwell confirmed a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado was driving north on Highway 17 Bypass when the driver hit Thompkins, who was crossing the highway.

The driver was not injured.

The Horry County Police Department and the Myrtle Beach Police Department assisted in the crash.

The SCHP is investigating.

