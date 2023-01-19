Submit a Tip
Community to gather for vigil to remember and celebrate KC Johnson

The LGBTQ Center of the Cape Fear Coast has announced a vigil in memory and honor of KC Johnson on Friday, Jan. 20.(Wilmington Police Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 12:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The LGBTQ Center of the Cape Fear Coast has announced a vigil in memory and honor of KC Johnson on Friday, Jan. 20.

The event will be held at 5:30 p.m. on the steps of City Hall at 102 N 3rd St. in Wilmington.

“We are heartbroken to hear about Casey’s death. Please join us tomorrow at 5:30 to show love and support for our trans community,” said the center in a social media post.

You can learn more about the center on their website.

Police suspect that Johnson was killed last week by William Haven Hicks.

