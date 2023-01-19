Submit a Tip
Bond hearing rescheduled for man accused of killing N.C. woman he met on social media

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 1:44 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police arrested a man who they said is tied to a homicide investigation in North Carolina.

William Hicks, 26, is charged with murder, robbery and kidnapping out of North Carolina in connection to KC Johnson’s death.

Johnson was reported missing on Saturday in Wilmington. An investigation by the Wilmington Police Department determined that Johnson was killed in the 1300 block of King Street on Friday.

According to our sister station WECT, Wilmington police received a call from police in Chatham County, Georgia after they discovered human remains washed up along the Savannah River. Investigators are working with WPD to determine if the remains belong to Johnson.

Police say Johnson and Hicks met recently on social media.

Hicks was taken into custody at a family member’s home in the 1900 block of Culbertson Ave around 4 p.m. Tuesday. He is being held at the Myrtle Beach jail under no bond.

William Hicks
William Hicks(Myrtle Beach police)

A bond hearing was set for Wednesday afternoon but was pushed to a later date due to an issue with paperwork and more potential charges.

“The Wilmington Police Department sends our condolences to the victim’s family and friends during this difficult time,” the Wilmington Police Department said in a release.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Wilmington Police Department at 910-343-3609.

