Authorities release 911 call from Jeremy Renner snow plow accident

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue is releasing the 20 minute, 911 call from the New Year’s Day crash that left actor Jeremy Renner hospitalized .

“Someone is in front of my house on the ground, he’s been run over by a snowcat, he’s been crushed. Listen to me you might want to get life flight out here immediately,” said the unidentified male caller. You can hear panic in his voice as he urges the 911 dispatch operator for aid.

The call was made just before 9 a.m. Sunday January 1st, 2023. The 51-year-old actor was injured near his home after operating his seven-ton PistenBully snow plow to clear out fresh snow.

The caller describes Renner’s injuries to give the dispatcher the gravity of the emergency situation. The dispatcher can be heard instructing bystanders on how to care for Renner’s injuries as they awaited first responders.

You can hear the actor groaning in pain in the background, at various times throughout the call. As time passes, the caller’s impatience grows as he presses the dispatcher for more information on the whereabouts of paramedics.

CALLER: “How much further are they? Can you give me an eta?”

DISPATCH: “Umm...give me one second here, let me see if i can...its hard to give an ETA because of the snow on the mountain...I don’t know how quick they’re able to go...”

The call ends as bystanders spot the emergency vehicles, and the dispatcher applauds the care taken by witnesses. Renner ended up getting airlifted to a local hospital around 10 a.m. Authorities say their response time was delayed by the recent snowfall and icy conditions.

Renner was released from the hospital this week after multiple surgeries.

