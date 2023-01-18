Teen wanted in missing persons, death investigation arrested; 5 total in custody

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A teenager wanted in connection to an assault and death investigation in Horry County is now in custody.

Online records show 18-year-old Jonathan Watts was arrested Wednesday afternoon and booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center. He’s charged with second-degree assault and battery by a mob.

The police department said the charges stem from a missing person report from earlier this month that turned into a death investigation.

Police said the victim in the missing person case was found dead Monday near Galivants Ferry. Investigators added that it was the result of an assault.

Four people were taken into custody in connection with the case, including 40-year-old Samantha Watts. The other three arrested are juveniles.

Samantha Watts (J. Reuben Long Detention Center)

Over the weekend, police said that Watts was wanted for obstructing the legal process. According to jail records, she faces drug trafficking charges. It’s not clear at this point if more charges will be added.

She was granted an $85,000 bond during a hearing on Wednesday. As of around 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, she remains at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

On Wednesday, WMBF News also spoke with a man who was part of the search to find the victim.

Christopher Rhodes with Precision Search and Rescue said a man reached out to him a little over a week ago about his son going missing.

“The mama told me that her son had been missing and nobody was saying anything and nobody was doing any talking and they had no idea where he was at,” said Rhodes.

He went to the area where the victim was last seen the same day Horry County police reported the victim of a missing person was found beaten to death in the Galivants Ferry area.

Rhodes and several family members, including the victim’s father, spoke to WMBF News and identified the victim as Adam Soles.

“He had been missing for well over a week. Nobody had seen him, nobody had heard from him, no communication. And that was strange because his family says he’s a very loving intelligent guy,” said Rhodes.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.