Sun Belt Conference adding beach volleyball, Coastal Carolina to join

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Coastal Carolina’s “Sandy Chants” will have a new home in 2023.

The Sun Belt Conference announced Wednesday that it will be adding beach volleyball as a sponsored sport for the upcoming spring season. Coastal was also confirmed as one of the first eight schools that will make up the league’s lineup.

𝗢𝗡 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗕𝗘𝗔𝗖𝗛.



The Sun Belt Conference will add Beach Volleyball as its 19th sponsored sport, beginning with the 2023 season. #SunBeltBVB ☀️ 🏖️ 🏐



📰 » https://t.co/d91dl6T0A1 pic.twitter.com/M4NQzQ34N8 — Sun Belt (@SunBelt) January 18, 2023

The Chanticleers will join fellow Sun Belt schools Georgia State, ULM and Southern Miss - along with affiliate members UNC Wilmington, College of Charleston, Mercer and Stephen F. Austin.

The Sun Belt will also host a conference championship tournament in Huntsville, Alabama, in April. The winner of that tournament will automatically qualify for the NCAA Championship tournament held in May.

In a release, the Sun Belt touted beach volleyball as the fastest-growing sport in the NCAA, with nearly 180 schools across all levels of collegiate play.

Coastal’s beach volleyball program previously competed in the Atlantic Sun from 2016-2021 and Conference USA in 2022.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.