Sun Belt Conference adding beach volleyball, Coastal Carolina to join

(WMBF)
By Michael Owens
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 5:13 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Coastal Carolina’s “Sandy Chants” will have a new home in 2023.

The Sun Belt Conference announced Wednesday that it will be adding beach volleyball as a sponsored sport for the upcoming spring season. Coastal was also confirmed as one of the first eight schools that will make up the league’s lineup.

The Chanticleers will join fellow Sun Belt schools Georgia State, ULM and Southern Miss - along with affiliate members UNC Wilmington, College of Charleston, Mercer and Stephen F. Austin.

The Sun Belt will also host a conference championship tournament in Huntsville, Alabama, in April. The winner of that tournament will automatically qualify for the NCAA Championship tournament held in May.

In a release, the Sun Belt touted beach volleyball as the fastest-growing sport in the NCAA, with nearly 180 schools across all levels of collegiate play.

Coastal’s beach volleyball program previously competed in the Atlantic Sun from 2016-2021 and Conference USA in 2022.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

