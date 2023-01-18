Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

‘Slowpoke’ drivers could pay heftier fines in SC

The fine is not a criminal penalty and doesn’t get reported to a driving record.
It’s multi-lane highways like Interstate 77 where those slow drivers in the passing lane can cause big problems.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 5:43 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) - One of the more frustrating things for drivers during the morning commute is likely the slowpoke driver in the left lane who won’t get over.

In South Carolina, lawmakers want to raise the fine for those drivers.

It’s multi-lane highways like Interstate 77 where those slow drivers in the passing lane can cause big problems.

On Wednesday, the S.C. Senate Transportation Committee will debate whether to increase the current fine of $25 up to $100.

Lawmakers first passed the Slowpoke Bill in 2021. Last year, state troopers wrote roughly 500 tickets.

The law requires drivers in the left lane to move over if a car comes up behind them and the right lane is clear.

The fine is not a criminal penalty and doesn’t get reported to a driving record.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samantha Watts
Missing person investigation leads to discovery of assault, death; 4 in custody, 1 wanted
2 displaced after multiple crews battle Surfside Beach house fire
2 displaced after multiple crews battle Surfside Beach house fire
Irene Clodfelter
Murrells Inlet woman pleads guilty to lying to police in connection to husband’s disappearance, death
Samantha Watts, Jonathan Watts
Horry County police searching for 2 people wanted in ongoing investigation
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Winning $150K Powerball lottery ticket sold in Myrtle Beach

Latest News

A mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid 60s. Get outside today and enjoy the spring-like...
FIRST ALERT: Warm stretch of weather to end the week, heavy rain arrives this weekend
Conway City Council votes in favor of approval for Collins Jollie Road development
John David wins special election for Atlantic Beach town council seat
.
VIDEO: ‘We need a conversation’: Market Common community share concerns weeks after bicyclist hit, killed