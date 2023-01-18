Lanes reopen after 3 tractor-trailer crash closed southbound I-95 in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Lanes are reopened on I-95 in Florence County after an overnight crash involving three tractor-trailers, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

SCHP Cpl. David Jones said all southbound lanes of I-95 closed at exit 157 after the crash around 2:30 a.m.

Jones said a tractor-trailer struck the rear of two others that were slowing in traffic.

Lanes remained closed while the trailers were unloaded so they could be moved.

No major injuries have been reported.

