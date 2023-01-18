Robeson County man faces nearly 30 years for drug trafficking, possession of a weapon

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - A Robeson County man has been sentenced to almost 30 years in prison in connection to a shooting at a race track in 2019.

Jamie Christopher Henderson, 47, of Robeson County, was sentenced to 27 years in prison after a trial in 2022 when a jury found Henderson guilty on multiple charges including drug trafficking and illegal possession and use of guns to further his drug trafficking.

“Henderson is a former federal felon who went back to a life of crime. He shot two people at a local racetrack and was found to be trafficking narcotics with stolen handguns and an AR-15,” said U.S. Attorney Michael Easley. “His 35-year sentence should stand as a warning. Gun violence and drug trafficking will put you in the fast lane to federal prison.”

Henderson was arrested in 2019 after reports of a shooting at the Thunder Valley Racetrack in Robeson County. Investigators discovered he shot two people at the racetrack and fled the scene in the car of a community member. The driver refused to take Henderson to his destination which resulted in Henderson pulling out a handgun, shooting the driver’s radio, and runaway.

Robeson County Sheriff’s Office detectives located Henderson and obtained a search warrant. When they arrived at Henderson’s home detectives saw Henderson throw a handgun under a car in the yard. Detectives retrieved the gun, which was loaded, and found bags of cocaine and crack in the same spot.

Inside the home, detectives seized two more stolen loaded handguns, a loaded AR-15 rifle, more cocaine and crack and a digital scale and baggies.

“The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office appreciates the hard work and efforts of the U.S. Attorney’s Office in prosecuting this particular case,” said Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. “This is yet another opportunity to rid our county of a dangerous drug trafficker and felon with a gun that continues to wreak havoc throughout the county. The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office remains committed to ridding our county of crime and this is an example of that commitment as we continue our partnerships with federal law enforcement.”

Videos from the investigation show Henderson selling drugs at his house, throughout the day, armed with at least one gun.

In 2005, Henderson pleaded guilty in federal court to felon in possession of a firearm after he led detectives on a car chase while pointing a loaded rifle at them.

