MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -

The Simons family, a local family of avid readers and enthusiastic book lovers.

They owned a bookstore in Washington state but had to sell it when they moved to Myrtle Beach.

However they’re back at it again with the Back Again Bookshop!

You can find out more information about them here.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.