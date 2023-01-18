NCDOT: Low-hanging powerlines close Scotland County highway

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Traffic is blocked on US-401 in Scotland County due to low-hanging power lines, the North Carolina Department of Transportation says.

According to NCDOT, lanes are closed in both directions of US-401 near Riverton Road in Wagram after an accident caused the power lines to hang low across all lanes of the highway Wednesday afternoon.

NCDOT says it expects the repairs to be complete by 5:30 p.m.

