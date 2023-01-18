Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

NCDOT: Low-hanging powerlines close Scotland County highway

(KEYC News Now, File)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 2:12 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Traffic is blocked on US-401 in Scotland County due to low-hanging power lines, the North Carolina Department of Transportation says.

According to NCDOT, lanes are closed in both directions of US-401 near Riverton Road in Wagram after an accident caused the power lines to hang low across all lanes of the highway Wednesday afternoon.

NCDOT says it expects the repairs to be complete by 5:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samantha Watts
Missing person investigation leads to discovery of assault, death; 4 in custody, 1 wanted
2 displaced after multiple crews battle Surfside Beach house fire
2 displaced after multiple crews battle Surfside Beach house fire
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Winning $150K Powerball lottery ticket sold in Myrtle Beach
Irene Clodfelter
Murrells Inlet woman pleads guilty to lying to police in connection to husband’s disappearance, death
Samantha Watts, Jonathan Watts
Horry County police searching for 2 people wanted in ongoing investigation

Latest News

road closed generic
Highway 17 Business to temporarily close in Surfside Beach Wednesday morning
It's multi-lane highways like Interstate 77 where those slow drivers in the passing lane can...
‘Slowpoke’ drivers could pay heftier fines in South Carolina
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Lanes reopen after 3 tractor-trailer crash closed southbound I-95 in Florence County
.
VIDEO: LIVE from MYR after FAA computer outage causes flight issues nationwide