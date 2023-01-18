Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Myrtle Beach police arrest man accused of killing N.C. woman he met on social media

Authorities say KC Johnson was reported missing on Saturday but believe she was killed on...
Authorities say KC Johnson was reported missing on Saturday but believe she was killed on Friday in Wilmington(Wilmington Police Department)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 1:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police arrested a man who they said is tied to a homicide investigation in Wilmington, N.C.

William Hicks, 26, is charged with murder, robbery and kidnapping in connection to KC Johnson’s death.

Johnson was reported missing on Saturday in Wilmington. An investigation by the Wilmington Police Department determined that Johnson was killed in the 1300 block of King Street on Friday.

Police say Johnson and Hicks met recently on social media.

Hicks was taken into custody at a family member’s home in the 1900 block of Culbertson Ave around 4 p.m. Tuesday. He is being held at the Myrtle Beach jail under no bond.

William Hicks
William Hicks(Myrtle Beach police)

“The Wilmington Police Department sends our condolences to the victim’s family and friends during this difficult time,” the Wilmington Police Department said in a release.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Wilmington Police Department at 910-343-3609.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samantha Watts
Missing person investigation leads to discovery of assault, death; 4 in custody, 1 wanted
2 displaced after multiple crews battle Surfside Beach house fire
2 displaced after multiple crews battle Surfside Beach house fire
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Winning $150K Powerball lottery ticket sold in Myrtle Beach
Irene Clodfelter
Murrells Inlet woman pleads guilty to lying to police in connection to husband’s disappearance, death
Samantha Watts, Jonathan Watts
Horry County police searching for 2 people wanted in ongoing investigation

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Missing person investigation leads to discovery of assault, death; 4 in custody, 1 wanted
Left to right: Brittany Nichol Caraway, Charles Book, Paislee Davis, Krystyn Domynyck Kelly-Hines
4th arrest made in death of Florence man allegedly kidnapped, held in dog kennel
.
VIDEO: 4th arrest made in death of Florence man allegedly kidnapped, held in dog kennel
A man is hoping to soon see charges filed against the person he says is responsible for more...
Man returns to farm to find more than a dozen dogs died from dehydration