Myrtle Beach police arrest man accused of killing N.C. woman he met on social media

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police arrested a man who they said is tied to a homicide investigation in Wilmington, N.C.

William Hicks, 26, is charged with murder, robbery and kidnapping in connection to KC Johnson’s death.

Johnson was reported missing on Saturday in Wilmington. An investigation by the Wilmington Police Department determined that Johnson was killed in the 1300 block of King Street on Friday.

Police say Johnson and Hicks met recently on social media.

Hicks was taken into custody at a family member’s home in the 1900 block of Culbertson Ave around 4 p.m. Tuesday. He is being held at the Myrtle Beach jail under no bond.

William Hicks (Myrtle Beach police)

“The Wilmington Police Department sends our condolences to the victim’s family and friends during this difficult time,” the Wilmington Police Department said in a release.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Wilmington Police Department at 910-343-3609.

