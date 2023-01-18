Submit a Tip
Low water pressure, outages possible as crews make repairs in Lake City

(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 12:38 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - Officials said low water pressure and water outages are possible in part of the Pee Dee on Wednesday.

The City of Lake City said crews are working to repair a water line, impacting the following areas:

  • Valley Street
  • Acline Street
  • Sauls Street
  • East Main Street
  • Church Street

It’s unclear when the work will be completed.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

