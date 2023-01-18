Low water pressure, outages possible as crews make repairs in Lake City

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - Officials said low water pressure and water outages are possible in part of the Pee Dee on Wednesday.

The City of Lake City said crews are working to repair a water line, impacting the following areas:

Valley Street

Acline Street

Sauls Street

East Main Street

Church Street

It’s unclear when the work will be completed.

