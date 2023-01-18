Low water pressure, outages possible as crews make repairs in Lake City
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 12:38 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - Officials said low water pressure and water outages are possible in part of the Pee Dee on Wednesday.
The City of Lake City said crews are working to repair a water line, impacting the following areas:
- Valley Street
- Acline Street
- Sauls Street
- East Main Street
- Church Street
It’s unclear when the work will be completed.
Stay with WMBF News for updates.
Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.