Learn different parts of history on the Myrtle Beach History Tours

MYRTLE BEACH HISTORY, MOVIES AND MUSIC: Hear the story of Myrtle Beach’s coming of age in the mid-20th century to present day, the movies that were made or premiered there, and the role that Myrtle Beach played in music history. Stops include a Green Book listing, The Fitzgerald Motel at Charlie’s Place Historic Site.

EARLY MYRTLE BEACH HISTORY AND THE WWII YEARS: This trolley tour shares Myrtle Beach’s origin story and tells what it was like to live there during WWII with U-boat threats off the coast and the arrival of German POWs. It makes stops at Pine Lakes Country Club, and the Historic Myrtle Beach Colored School Museum.

MYRTLE BEACH AREA GHOSTS, PIRATES AND HISTORIC FAMILIES: Take a half-hour ride south of Myrtle Beach on a climate-controlled trolley to the fishing community of Murrells Inlet, SC, and beyond. Hear the quintessential ghost stories that locals have grown up with, background on the pirates who were said to have frequented the local shores 300 years ago, and historical commentary on the influential families who lived in the area and helped shape our nation’s history. IF YOUR OBJECTIVE IS TO SPEND TIME AT AREA ATTRACTIONS, THIS IS NOT THE TOUR FOR YOU. This 2-hour narrated tour serves as a mere introduction to wonderful places that we will be passing by that you’ll want to come back and visit, while conveying a great deal of information about the local folklore and history along the way. BRIEF STOPS, where passengers will hop off for just a FEW MINUTES, include The Pawleys Island Hammock Shops Village and at a photo-worthy overlook in Murrells Inlet.

MYRTLE BEACH MILITARY HISTORY TROLLEY TOUR AND CATERED RECEPTION: The trolley takes guests for a narrated tour around the Market Common District in Myrtle Beach that was once the former Myrtle Beach Air Force Base and an Army Air Corp Airfield during WWII which also housed a German POW camp. It makes three stops at Warbird Park, the General Robert H. Reed Recreation Center, and the Norton General Aviation Terminal. That is accompanied by a catered reception at Tupelo Honey with a presentation by a historic figure who was part of the Myrtle Beach Air Force Base’s past.

