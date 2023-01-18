Lawsuit: Horry County police wrongfully arrest man, leave dead deer on back of truck

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A new lawsuit claims the Horry County Police Department wrongfully arrested a man last year and left a dead deer on a new mattress he was moving on his truck.

Court documents show plaintiff Christopher Gosnell filed suit against the county on Jan. 12 for malicious prosecution, false arrest, false imprisonment, conspiracy and slander.

The lawsuit states Gosnell was involved in an accident in which his vehicle struck a deer on Nov. 17, 2022. Officers with the HCPD were called to investigate the crash.

Gosnell was then allegedly informed by police that a courtesy summons had been issued for him dating back to 2017. The lawsuit, however, claims Gosnell was never served with the summons and wasn’t aware of it until being told by officers. It also claims Gosnell was then arrested and detained for four-to-five hours. His pickup truck was also impounded.

Documents also state Gosnell was later given a copy of the summons and was told he should not have been taken to jail upon his release.

The lawsuit later states the dead deer from the accident was found on the back of Gosnell’s truck when he went to pick it up, allegedly placed there when it was being impounded. It was also put on top of a new mattress he was in the process of moving at the time of the accident which was valued at over $1,000.

Documents also claim Gosnell was “restrained, humiliated, suffered mental anguish and emotional distress, and continues to suffer discomfort, nightmares and the like from his arrest.”

The courtesy summons against Gosnell was also dropped, with the lawsuit also claiming there was no probable cause to arrest him and that a courtesy summons does not require an arrest.

A jury trial has been requested, with Gosnell seeking damages as well as attorney’s fees and costs.

You can read the full lawsuit below:

