Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

John David wins special election for Atlantic Beach town council seat

(SOURCE)
By Makayla Evans and WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 8:10 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Residents voted in the Atlantic Beach Special Election to fill the empty seat of former town councilman Jim Dewitt who was killed in October.

The three candidates on the ballot for the vacant seat were Lendale Evans, Michael Isom, and John David.

The polls closed at 7 p.m. and David won the seat with 32 votes.

Evans and Isom both received 22 votes.

Joe Montgomery, Atlantic Beach election commissioner, said they’ll certify results on Thursday, January 19, at 10:00 a.m.

David will be sworn in at the next town council meeting.

The Atlantic Beach special election comes three months after authorities found Atlantic Beach Town Councilman Jim Dewitt and his wife Gloria dead in their Richland County home.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Horry County Fire Rescue and troopers responded to a crash in the southbound lanes of Highway...
1 dead, 1 injured in crash on Highway 501 in Carolina Forest area; SCHP investigating
Samantha Watts, Jonathan Watts
Horry County police searching for 2 people wanted in ongoing investigation
Samantha Watts
Missing person investigation leads to discovery of assault, death; 4 in custody, 1 wanted
Coroner’s office identifies bicyclist killed in crash in Market Common area
Gino White
MBPD: Robbery suspect recognized by former co-workers at McDonald’s

Latest News

.
VIDEO: ‘It’ll brighten your day’: New mural coming to downtown Myrtle Beach
.
VIDEO: Polls open: Special election held for Atlantic Beach town council seat
North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue Station
North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue calls for help break record; Officials make plans to open more stations
Residents will vote in the Atlantic Beach Special Election to fill the empty seat of former...
Polls open: Special election held for Atlantic Beach town council seat