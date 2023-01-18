John David wins special election for Atlantic Beach town council seat

ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Residents voted in the Atlantic Beach Special Election to fill the empty seat of former town councilman Jim Dewitt who was killed in October.

The three candidates on the ballot for the vacant seat were Lendale Evans, Michael Isom, and John David.

The polls closed at 7 p.m. and David won the seat with 32 votes.

Evans and Isom both received 22 votes.

Joe Montgomery, Atlantic Beach election commissioner, said they’ll certify results on Thursday, January 19, at 10:00 a.m.

David will be sworn in at the next town council meeting.

The Atlantic Beach special election comes three months after authorities found Atlantic Beach Town Councilman Jim Dewitt and his wife Gloria dead in their Richland County home.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.