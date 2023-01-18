FIRST ALERT: Warm stretch of weather to end the week, heavy rain arrives this weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s hard to complain with today’s forecast for January. Spring-like weather will continue to move into the region through today and tomorrow as southwesterly winds influence our temperatures!

TODAY

You’re stepping out the door to a mild morning with temperatures in the 50s. It’s just the start of a spring-like stretch of weather that will be around for the rest of the work week. Temperatures will climb into the upper 60s today with a mix of sun and clouds.

A mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid 60s. Get outside today and enjoy the spring-like warmth. (WMBF)

Outdoor plans look wonderful for this afternoon. Take advantage of the warm weather.

TOMORROW

There’s really not much to talk about with this cold front Thursday. A stray sprinkle will arrive with it, but it’s not going to amount to much. Highs will be the warmest on Thursday as we reach the low-mid 70s for the afternoon. We will keep the 20% chance of a stray shower for the afternoon and evening hours. If you find yourself underneath a shower on Thursday, it will not last long.

Highs will be warm through the end of the week. Take advantage of this lovely forecast. (WMBF)

Mild, but slightly cooler weather arrives on Friday with afternoon temperatures slipping into the lower 60s. Still, we will take that for January!

WEEKEND FORECAST

If you have outdoor plans for the weekend, you will want to make sure they are on Saturday. Clouds will roll into the area Saturday but we will remain dry for the first half of the weekend. Highs will be cooler with the mid 50s for highs.

Heavy rain moves in for the second half of the weekend. Sunday is looking more and more like a gloomy day. (WMBF)

Our next system arrives Sunday as a low pressure system pushes from the Gulf of Mexico, through the Deep South and into the Carolinas bringing the potential for a washout.

A developing low pressure system will bring heavy rain to the area on Sunday. (WMBF)

The latest data continues to suggest the area of low pressure moves into the Carolinas by Sunday. The exact timing is still up in the air but it does look to be trending gloomy and wet for most of Sunday. Both of our major models show the rain out of here before sunrise on Monday. Look for rain totals to add up on Sunday with some spots picking up more than 2 inches of rain.

The rain on Sunday will add up! We're looking at 1-2" of rain with local spots of 2+ possible. (WMBF)

Despite the clouds and rain, temperatures will climb into the lower 60s for Sunday afternoon. Make sure your plans are indoors for Sunday. It’s going to be gloomy.

