Deputies searching for suspect in Florence County armed robbery

(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 3:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating an armed robbery in the Pee Dee on Wednesday.

Maj. Mike Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office told WMBF News the incident happened on Elijah Ludd Road.

Nunn added that deputies are still searching for a suspect in the area.

No further details were immediately available.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

