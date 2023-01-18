Conway City Council votes in favor of approval for Collins Jollie Road development

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Conway City Council has voted 5-1 to approve the first reading of a new development along Collins-Jollie Road.

The area involves over 800 acres of land and was first introduced in 2019. Back then, there was a lot of public input against the proposed development, with many worried about traffic and density issues.

“It is what is it, I’m just concerned about what it’s going to do to this side of town,” one concerned community member said. “10 years from now, 7 years from now when you start seeing 1,500 vehicles on those two-lane roads every day or more and I don’t think we’re built for it.”

Conway City Administrator Adam Emrick made it clear to those in attendance, the reading was about the development agreement, not about if the project should move forward. The project will happen over the next 15 years.

Some adjustments to the proposed development have been made and include a revision reducing the number of homes from over 1,700 new homes to a little over 1,300.

There is also a plan to protect a number of wetlands on the property.

“They are proposing less than the max density would allow in the existing zoning,” said Emrick. “Because they’re doing a conservation subdivision they’re able to reduce the size of lots, basically they increase the size of the lots’ perimeter and decrease the size of the lots to create a similar amount of density in smaller pods.”

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.