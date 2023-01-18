Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

17-Business to temporarily close in Surfside Beach Wednesday morning

road closed generic
road closed generic(WILX)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 8:44 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Highway 17 Business in Surfside Beach will temporarily close Wednesday morning while Santee Cooper completes work in the area.

The Surfside Beach Police Department said all lanes of 17-Business will be closed in the area near 16th Ave. North from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Those traveling in the area should expect significant delays, SBPD said.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samantha Watts
Missing person investigation leads to discovery of assault, death; 4 in custody, 1 wanted
2 displaced after multiple crews battle Surfside Beach house fire
2 displaced after multiple crews battle Surfside Beach house fire
Irene Clodfelter
Murrells Inlet woman pleads guilty to lying to police in connection to husband’s disappearance, death
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Winning $150K Powerball lottery ticket sold in Myrtle Beach
Samantha Watts, Jonathan Watts
Horry County police searching for 2 people wanted in ongoing investigation

Latest News

It's multi-lane highways like Interstate 77 where those slow drivers in the passing lane can...
‘Slowpoke’ drivers could pay heftier fines in SC
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Lanes reopen after 3 tractor-trailer crash closed southbound I-95 in Florence County
.
VIDEO: LIVE from MYR after FAA computer outage causes flight issues nationwide
HCFR: 2 hurt in multi-vehicle crash on Higwhay 707
HCFR: 2 hurt in multi-vehicle crash on Highway 707