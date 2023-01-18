17-Business to temporarily close in Surfside Beach Wednesday morning

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Highway 17 Business in Surfside Beach will temporarily close Wednesday morning while Santee Cooper completes work in the area.

The Surfside Beach Police Department said all lanes of 17-Business will be closed in the area near 16th Ave. North from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Those traveling in the area should expect significant delays, SBPD said.

