Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

13-year-old leads law enforcement on high-speed chase through 2 states

The 13-year-old driver and an 11-year-old passenger were taken into custody.
The 13-year-old driver and an 11-year-old passenger were taken into custody.(MGN)
By Tony Keith and Debra Worley
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 9:04 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUFFALO COUNTY, Neb. (KKTV/Gray News) – A 13-year-old girl from Colorado led law enforcement officers on a high-speed chase that crossed into Nebraska on Monday night, according to Nebraska State Patrol.

Authorities said the teen was spotted driving along I-80 around 9:30 p.m. only going 35 mph. When troopers tried to stop the driver, she took off and initiated a pursuit that lasted about 15 minutes.

According to Nebraska State Patrol, the girl drove over 100 mph and was eventually stopped after a trooper performed a tactical vehicle intervention.

Officials said troopers found a firearm and a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia inside the car as well.

The 13-year-old driver and an 11-year-old passenger were taken into custody.

Copyright 2023 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samantha Watts
Missing person investigation leads to discovery of assault, death; 4 in custody, 1 wanted
2 displaced after multiple crews battle Surfside Beach house fire
2 displaced after multiple crews battle Surfside Beach house fire
Irene Clodfelter
Murrells Inlet woman pleads guilty to lying to police in connection to husband’s disappearance, death
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Winning $150K Powerball lottery ticket sold in Myrtle Beach
Samantha Watts, Jonathan Watts
Horry County police searching for 2 people wanted in ongoing investigation

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Missing person investigation leads to discovery of assault, death; 4 in custody, 1 wanted
FILE - Anti-abortion activists march towards the U.S. Supreme Court during the March for Life...
US divided over Roe’s repeal as abortion foes gird for march
The Microsoft logo is pictured outside the headquarters in Paris, Jan. 8, 2021. A group of...
Job cuts in tech sector continue, Microsoft lays off 10,000
Left to right: Brittany Nichol Caraway, Charles Book, Paislee Davis, Krystyn Domynyck Kelly-Hines
4th arrest made in death of Florence man allegedly kidnapped, held in dog kennel
A view of the scene where a helicopter crashed on civil infrastructure in Brovary, on the...
Ukraine helicopter crash kills interior minister, others