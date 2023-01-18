1 arrested in connection to deadly Highway 501 crash in Carolina Forest area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man has been arrested in connection to a deadly crash Monday morning on Highway 501.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE | 1 dead, 1 injured in crash on Highway 501 in Carolina Forest area; SCHP investigating

Horry County Rescue Fire was called to the two-vehicle crash with entrapment just before 3:30 a.m. Monday in the area of Highway 501 and Conbraco Circle, which is near Gardner Lacy Road.

South Carolina Highway Patrol Cpl. David Jones confirmed Manuel Ixetepan-Seba, 46, was arrested and charged with felony driving under the influence resulting in death.

Ixetepan-Seba is being held at J. Reuben Long Detention Center on a $40,000 bond.

SCHP is investigating.

Check back with WMBF News for updates.

