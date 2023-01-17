Submit a Tip
Winning $150K Powerball lottery ticket sold in Myrtle Beach

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 9:27 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A shopper in Myrtle Beach won $150,000 playing the lottery.

Someone visiting the Sea Mart store at 2402 N. Kings Hwy. in Myrtle Beach purchased a ticket for Monday’s Powerball drawing.

The winning numbers were: 4 - 14 - 33 - 39 - 61, Powerball®: 3

Because the winners added PowerPlay® for an additional $1, the $50,000 prizes increased to $150,000 when a “3″ multiplier was drawn.

Check your tickets. More than 12,000 players in South Carolina hold tickets for prizes from $4 up to $150,000.  Players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes. For complete information on claiming prizes, visit sceducationlottery.com

The odds of matching four white ball numbers and the red Powerball® number are 1 in 913,129. Odds of winning the Powerball® jackpot are 1 in 293 million.

With no winner in last night’s Powerball® drawing, the jackpot for Wednesday is $439 million.

