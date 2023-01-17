Warrants: Suspect used same demand note at 3 robberies in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A man accused of robbing some businesses in Myrtle Beach over the weekend used the same demand note at each location, according to warrants.

Arrests warrants for Gino White show he first went to the Eagles Beachware on Sunday morning along South Kings Highway, where he showed a note that stated, “If you don’t open the drawer right now I’ll shoot you.”

The employee told the suspect to leave, and the warrants show White turned around and walked out of the store. But several minutes later, he robbed the Mcdonald’s on South Kings Highway, according to the warrants.

RELATED COVERAGE | MBPD: Robbery suspect recognized by former co-workers at McDonald’s

Documents show that at the McDonald’s, White presented the same note as he did at Eagles Beachwear and “had his hand in his hoodie pocket symbolizing that he had a weapon.”

The worker opened up the drawer and gave White some money, according to the arrest warrant.

The third robbery location happened at the Dollar General along 3rd Avenue South.

The warrants show that White showed the same demand note as he did in the first two cases. He left the Dollar General with over $200, the documents state.

The employees at the Mcdonald’s also recognized White as a former employee and provided that information to police which led to the execution of a search warrant on the suspect’s home along Sand Dunes Drive, the warrant states.

During the search, police said they found clothing the suspect was wearing during the robberies.

Myrtle Beach police added that city and private cameras helped to track White’s location.

Police arrested White on the same day as the robberies. He is charged with two counts of armed robbery and one count of attempted robbery.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.