Tabor City man arrested in connection to fatal shooting

CLARENDON, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office and Horry County Police Department arrested a 21-year-old man in connection to a fatal shooting in Clarendon that occurred on Jan. 9.

“On January 09, 2022, at approximately 8:45 pm, Columbus County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 2500 block of M M Ray Road, Clarendon, in reference to shots fired,” said the CCSO in a release. “Upon arrival, deputies observed an overturned black Jeep Wrangler on the shoulder of M M Ray Road, Clarendon. Julian Juan Fipps, 31, was located deceased inside the vehicle. Fipps had sustained fatal gunshot wounds.”

According to the sheriff’s office, investigators secured the area to collect evidence, which included multiple shell casings.

On Monday, Jan. 16, Tabor City resident Xavier Antonio Rayquan Thomas was arrested in South Carolina. He is awaiting extradition at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

“This is an ongoing investigation. If you have information concerning this investigation, please contact Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at 910-640-6629,” said the CCSO in a release.

