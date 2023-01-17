Submit a Tip
2 displaced after multiple crews battle Surfside Beach house fire

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 9:12 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews are battling a house fire in Surfside Beach Tuesday morning.

Horry County Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to Heathermuir Drive just after 8:30 a.m.

HCFR said the fire is under control and no injuries were reported; however, two people have been displaced. They will receive assistance from the Red Cross.

2 displaced after multiple crews battle Surfside Beach house fire
2 displaced after multiple crews battle Surfside Beach house fire(WMBF)

Surfside Beach Fire Department and Myrtle Beach Fire Department assisted.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

