2 displaced after multiple crews battle Surfside Beach house fire

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews are battling a house fire in Surfside Beach Tuesday morning.

Horry County Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to Heathermuir Drive just after 8:30 a.m.

HCFR said the fire is under control and no injuries were reported; however, two people have been displaced. They will receive assistance from the Red Cross.

Surfside Beach Fire Department and Myrtle Beach Fire Department assisted.

