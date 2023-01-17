Submit a Tip
Report: Robbery victim held at gunpoint, forced to drive to Conway area cemetery

(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 12:18 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – An investigation is underway after a victim told police he was stopped while driving by an armed person and then robbed.

The victim told officers that around 6 a.m. Sunday he was driving down Santee Road off Highway 701 South when a person walking the road pointed a gun and made him stop.

The gunman got into the car and forced the victim to drive to Campground Cemetery off Ninth Avenue, according to the incident report.

Documents show that once they arrived, the gunman removed the keys from the ignition and motioned for the victim to empty his pockets.

The victim gave the person his wallet and phone, the incident report states.

The gunman then got out of the car and ran down Ninth Avenue toward Perry Street.

The victim stayed in the vehicle until he felt it was safe to leave and had to walk home where he called 911, the incident report states.

He brought officers back to the cemetery where they found his car keys on Ninth Avenue near Perry Street and the car was where he left it.

The victim told officers that he did not know the person who held him up.

The incident report does not indicate that any arrests have been made.

