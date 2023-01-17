Prescott outshines Brady, Cowboys dominate Buccaneers 31-14

(AP) - Dak Prescott outplayed Tom Brady, throwing for four touchdowns and running for another to lead the Dallas Cowboys to a 31-14 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in an NFC wild-card playoff game.

Prescott completed 25 of 33 passes for 305 yards and played turnover-free ball for the first time in eight games as the Cowboys dominated the listless Bucs in what may turn out to be Brady’s last game in a Tampa Bay uniform.

Dallas beat Brady for the first time in the seven-time Super Bowl champion’s career.

The Cowboys earned a trip to San Francisco to face the 49ers in the NFC divisional round next Sunday.

