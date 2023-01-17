Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Polls open: Special election held for Atlantic Beach town council seat

By Makayla Evans
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 8:58 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Residents will vote in the Atlantic Beach Special Election to fill the empty seat of former town councilman Jim Dewitt who was killed in October.

The three candidates looking to grab the empty town council seat are Lendale Evans, Michael Isom, and John David.

The polls are open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Atlantic Beach Community Center on Tuesday, January 17.

Before you can cast your vote, you must show a photo ID, military ID, voter registration card or passport.

Once the votes are tallied up, they will be posted at the community center, or you can find them online by clicking here.

Joe Montgomery, Atlantic Beach election commissioner, said they’ll certify results on Thursday, January 19, at 10:00 a.m.

The winner will be sworn in at the next town council meeting.

The Atlantic Beach special election comes three months after authorities found Atlantic Beach Town Councilman Jim Dewitt and his wife Gloria dead in their Richland County home.

The same day, authorities found their cousin Natasha Stevens dead at her home in Conway.

Jim and Gloria’s son, Matthew Dewitt is accused of shooting and killing all three.

DeWitt is being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in Stevens’ death.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department previously said Dewitt will face charges in Horry County and then will be brought to Richland County to face charges in connection to his parents’ deaths

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Horry County Fire Rescue and troopers responded to a crash in the southbound lanes of Highway...
1 dead, 1 injured in crash on Highway 501 in Carolina Forest area; SCHP investigating
Samantha Watts, Jonathan Watts
Horry County police searching for 2 people wanted in ongoing investigation
Gino White
MBPD: Robbery suspect recognized by former co-workers at McDonald’s
Coroner’s office identifies bicyclist killed in crash in Market Common area
If you were watching the sunset in Myrtle Beach on Sunday night then you caught a glimpse of...
PHOTOS: First SpaceX launch of 2023 seen along Grand Strand

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Polls open: Special election held for Atlantic Beach town council seat
.
VIDEO: WMBF News 1-on-1 with Congressman-elect Russell Fry
The City of Georgetown will be holding a special election to fill the city council seat vacated...
Georgetown voters to fill city council seat in special election
Grand Strand Today - Horry County Literary Council