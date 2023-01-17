Polls open: Special election held for Atlantic Beach town council seat

ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Residents will vote in the Atlantic Beach Special Election to fill the empty seat of former town councilman Jim Dewitt who was killed in October.

The three candidates looking to grab the empty town council seat are Lendale Evans, Michael Isom, and John David.

The polls are open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Atlantic Beach Community Center on Tuesday, January 17.

Before you can cast your vote, you must show a photo ID, military ID, voter registration card or passport.

Once the votes are tallied up, they will be posted at the community center, or you can find them online by clicking here.

Joe Montgomery, Atlantic Beach election commissioner, said they’ll certify results on Thursday, January 19, at 10:00 a.m.

The winner will be sworn in at the next town council meeting.

The Atlantic Beach special election comes three months after authorities found Atlantic Beach Town Councilman Jim Dewitt and his wife Gloria dead in their Richland County home.

The same day, authorities found their cousin Natasha Stevens dead at her home in Conway.

Jim and Gloria’s son, Matthew Dewitt is accused of shooting and killing all three.

DeWitt is being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in Stevens’ death.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department previously said Dewitt will face charges in Horry County and then will be brought to Richland County to face charges in connection to his parents’ deaths

