Police arrest suspect in strong-armed robbery of 2 Florence vape shops

Daniel Gary Hires, Jr,
Daniel Gary Hires, Jr,(Florence PD)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 1:53 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - The suspect in the strong-armed robbery of two Florence tobacco and vape shops is in custody, police say.

Florence police officers were called to the 2200 block of Pamplico Highway for a reported strong-armed robbery at 101 Tobacco and Vape on Saturday.

Responding officers were told the suspect entered the store, jumped over the counter, and allegedly began taking items from the clerk. A physical altercation occurred, and the suspect fled the store, according to the report.

Officers responding to the scene located Daniel Gary Hires Jr, matching the suspect’s description on Pamplico Highway near Blass Drive, and took him into custody without incident.

The report states that Hires had “obvious injuries” and was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Upon release from the hospital, Hires was transported to the Florence Detention Center and charged with strong-arm robbery.

Investigators also charged Hires with a second count of strong-arm robbery from a similar incident on Jan. 11 at High-End Vape Shop on W. Palmetto Street.

Hines received a $20,000 surety bond on Sunday but remains in custody at this time.

Stay with WMBF News for udpates.

