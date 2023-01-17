NCHP: 1 killed in crash with 18-wheeler

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - One person was killed in a crash involving an 18-wheeler Tuesday morning, North Carolina Highway Patrol says.

NCHP First Sgt SC Lewis said the fatal crash occurred just before 6 a.m., 18 wheeler and Toyota sedan on NC 41 at Regan Church Road just north of Lumberton - o

The on-scene investigation determined the 18-wheeler was traveling southbound on NC 41 as the Toyota sedan was traveling east on Regan Church Road.

NCHP said the Toyota failed to yield right of way and made a left turn in front of the 18-wheeler. Both vehicles came to rest in the roadway. The driver of the Toyota was pronounced dead on the scene by Robeson County EMS.

The driver of the truck was not injured.

All lanes have reopened.

NCHP will investigate.

