Missing person investigation leads to discovery of assault, death; 4 in custody, 1 wanted

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 9:14 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County police have provided new information on why two people were wanted over the weekend and the ongoing investigation that they are connected to.

The police department said it stems from a missing person report that has turned into a death investigation.

Horry County police said it received a missing person report on Tuesday, Jan. 10.

Police said the victim in the missing person case was found dead on Monday near Galivants Ferry. Investigators added that it was the result of an assault.

Four people were taken into custody in connection with the case, including 40-year-old Samantha Watts. The other three arrested are juveniles.

Over the weekend, police said that Watts was wanted for obstructing the legal process. According to jail records, she faces drug trafficking charges. It’s not clear at this point if more charges will be added.

RELATED COVERAGE | Horry County police searching for 2 people wanted in ongoing investigation

Horry County police confirmed that they are still looking for 19-year-old Jonathan Watts. Authorities also announced over the weekend that he was wanted for assault by mob. Police said he is connected to this investigation.

Jonathan Watts
Jonathan Watts(Source: HCPD)

The name of the victim, in this case, has not been released by the Horry County Coroner’s Office while they notify next of kin.

The case remains under active investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the HCPD at 843-248-1520.

Check back with WMBF News for more on this developing story.

