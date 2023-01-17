Marion community gathers in unity on Day of Remembrance for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

MARION, S.C. (WMBF) - Through the streets of Marion, to a place of worship, many came together in unity on a day of remembrance for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

“I feel it was important for them to see how people use their lives to serve others in the community,” said community leader, Sheika Hill.

As dozens march in memory, others joined in through songs of praise and worship as they came together to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

“Various communities, various ethnicities, various sororities, fraternities, various organizations coming together around the common theme of the vision and life of Dr. King,” said Pastor Michael Blue of The Door of Hope Christian Church. Marion’s MLK Day event got started nearly a decade ago by former Mayor Bobby L. Davis with one thing in mind, unity from walks and motorcades through the streets of Marion to a day of service from singing, stepping, and donations towards MLK Day scholarship for Marion County School District.

As Dr. King once led thousands during times of injustice, leaders say this day isn’t just about his legacy but reminding folks how using their light helps build stronger communities

“So he’s not merely a black activist or black civil rights leader, he was an American, and most of all he was a Kingdom man who taught us the principles of God through which all people can be lifted and enhanced,” said Blue.

Leaders said it was an honor to bring boys and girls to take part in the annual event as it’s a way to mold them as future leaders.

“We have to teach our children that they got to do some work too in order to get something out of this community because they’re going to be the next generation who’s going to help build this community, but hey have to be unselfish enough to use their lives to do it,” said Hill.

“And to be able to see them in a positive light, see them living up to and walking into their God-ordained potential, that blesses me more than anything else,” said Blue.

The Marion community is set to come together once again on May 4 for an annual National Day of Prayer event.

