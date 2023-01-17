Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Marion community gathers in unity on Day of Remembrance for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

By Samuel Shelton
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 7:25 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION, S.C. (WMBF) - Through the streets of Marion, to a place of worship, many came together in unity on a day of remembrance for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

“I feel it was important for them to see how people use their lives to serve others in the community,” said community leader, Sheika Hill.

As dozens march in memory, others joined in through songs of praise and worship as they came together to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

“Various communities, various ethnicities, various sororities, fraternities, various organizations coming together around the common theme of the vision and life of Dr. King,” said Pastor Michael Blue of The Door of Hope Christian Church. Marion’s MLK Day event got started nearly a decade ago by former Mayor Bobby L. Davis with one thing in mind, unity from walks and motorcades through the streets of Marion to a day of service from singing, stepping, and donations towards MLK Day scholarship for Marion County School District.

As Dr. King once led thousands during times of injustice, leaders say this day isn’t just about his legacy but reminding folks how using their light helps build stronger communities

“So he’s not merely a black activist or black civil rights leader, he was an American, and most of all he was a Kingdom man who taught us the principles of God through which all people can be lifted and enhanced,” said Blue.

Leaders said it was an honor to bring boys and girls to take part in the annual event as it’s a way to mold them as future leaders.

“We have to teach our children that they got to do some work too in order to get something out of this community because they’re going to be the next generation who’s going to help build this community, but hey have to be unselfish enough to use their lives to do it,” said Hill.

“And to be able to see them in a positive light, see them living up to and walking into their God-ordained potential, that blesses me more than anything else,” said Blue.

The Marion community is set to come together once again on May 4 for an annual National Day of Prayer event.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Horry County Fire Rescue and troopers responded to a crash in the southbound lanes of Highway...
1 dead, 1 injured in crash on Highway 501 in Carolina Forest area; SCHP investigating
Samantha Watts, Jonathan Watts
Horry County police searching for 2 people wanted in ongoing investigation
Gino White
MBPD: Robbery suspect recognized by former co-workers at McDonald’s
Coroner’s office identifies bicyclist killed in crash in Market Common area
If you were watching the sunset in Myrtle Beach on Sunday night then you caught a glimpse of...
PHOTOS: First SpaceX launch of 2023 seen along Grand Strand

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Community meeting held in Longs to address safety two weeks after deadly shooting
.
VIDEO: Marion celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. in annual celebration walk
.
VIDEO: Prefiled state bill would ban artificial light in designated coastal areas to protect sea turtles, hatchlings
.
VIDEO: Grand Strand Freedom Week event aims to break stigmas about mental health