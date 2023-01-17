Jones County man mourns loss of 17 pets in devastating house fire

JONES COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Jones County man is back home and mourning the 17 pets he lost in a house fire a week ago.

James Hall now lives in a camper on his property along Plantation Road, with three pups and a cat who survived Wednesday’s fire.

“I’m just trying to go day to day,” Hall told WITN. “One day at a time. Pray, pray for God to heal my heart.”

Hall is only left with memories of the nine dogs and eight cats he lost, some who he had rescued and others he found -- all important to him.

The man was at work when the fire broke out, and authorities are still looking into what caused his home to be destroyed.

For Hall, the process of rebuilding will be a slow one.

“It’s going to probably take months,” said Hall. “I just, I lost everything. I don’t hardly have funds or anything, I mean it’s going to take a long time. It is what it is. I’m going to make it through because I have four that are depending on me.”

The man had no insurance on the home and his family has set up a GoFundMe site to help him get through this.

“I can’t thank everyone that has helped so far enough. I’m so humbled by the willingness of people to help.”

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.