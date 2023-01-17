Submit a Tip
It’s time to celebrate the pig at the L.W. Paul Living History Farm

By TJ Ross
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 1:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Join them on January 21st between 9 AM and 12 PM at the L.W. Paul Living History Farm to celebrate the pig!

Winter was the time of year for curing pork on the farm and a season when the family was dependent on home preserved foods during the cold winter months.

Demonstrations by their staff and volunteers include the carving and preparation of pork, salting and curing in the smokehouse, making lye soap, cooking on a wood burning stove, and more!

The L.W. Paul Living History Farm is open Tuesday-Saturday 9 AM-4 PM and teaches the history of the Horry County farm family from 1900-1955. The Farm is free and open to the public and is located at the corner of Hwy 701 North and Harris Shortcut Road in Conway.

For more information, please contact the L. W. Paul Living History Farm at 843-915-5321.

