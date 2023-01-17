‘It’ll brighten your day’: New mural coming to downtown Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A new mural, called “Give A Child Some Paint” is coming to downtown Myrtle Beach.

The project, spearheaded by the Myrtle Beach Downtown Alliance, is the first to revitalize the Historic Broadway District.

“We believe it’s time that the built environment of Myrtle Beach reflects the beauty of the natural environment of Myrtle Beach,” said Alec Hersh, project assistant for MBDA.

To carry out their vision, MBDA teamed up with local artist Tommy Simpson, who has contributed to several murals in the area.

“The color and the whimsical aspect of it-- it’ll brighten your day, literally,” said Simpson.

But, Simpson didn’t work alone. Children from Our Kids Create, a daycare center in the same building where the mural is located, had a hand in its creation.

Hudson Weir, who attends Our Kids Create, helped paint the leaves toward the bottom of the mural.

“I liked doing it with my friends; some of my friends helped on my side,” said Weir. “Yeah, it was pretty fun.”

And, it wasn’t just fun for the kids.

“I’ve been doing this a long time and watching kids do it kind of makes me excited about it again,” said Simpson. “As they see it, they can enjoy the fact they had a little part of it.”

MBDA hopes this little part makes a big difference-- their goal is to make Myrtle Beach more than just a tourist destination.

“What we’re hoping to do with all that work is show people that downtown Myrtle Beach is a place to live and to raise your family,” said Hersh.

The mural will be completed later this week and can be viewed at 522 Broadway Street.

