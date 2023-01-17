Get ready to have fun at the CAN Jam Unplugged

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - CAN’s Jam is back!

This time they are unplugged with some amazing artists! Greg Rowles, Paige King Johnson, Rod France, Timmy Pierce and Jebb Mac!

Join them for a 5 course dinner while listening to the acoustic music from these wonderful artists.

All proceeds benefit Champion Autism Network.

Click here for ticket and sponsorship information.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.