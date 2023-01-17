Submit a Tip
Get ready to have fun at the CAN Jam Unplugged

By TJ Ross
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 1:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - CAN’s Jam is back!

This time they are unplugged with some amazing artists! Greg Rowles, Paige King Johnson, Rod France, Timmy Pierce and Jebb Mac!

Join them for a 5 course dinner while listening to the acoustic music from these wonderful artists.

All proceeds benefit Champion Autism Network.

Click here for ticket and sponsorship information.

