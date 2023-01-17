Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Former ‘American Idol’ contestant C.J. Harris dies at 31

Former American Idol contestant C.J. Harris died at 31, according to reports.
Former American Idol contestant C.J. Harris died at 31, according to reports.(FOX via MGN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 11:06 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Former American Idol contestant C.J. Harris has died, according to reports.

Harris was 31. Harris placed sixth on the show’s 13th season in 2014.

A spokesperson for the Walker County Coroner confirms to People Magazine that Harris died on Sunday after he was rushed to the Walker Baptist Medical Center in Jasper, Alabama. The spokesman told People that CPR efforts were unsuccessful.

The musician first auditioned for American Idol on a Tuscaloosa bus tour, then sang before judges Keith Urban, Jennifer Lopez and Harry Connick Jr. in Salt Lake City.

American Idol posted a tribute to Harris on Instagram, saying “C.J. Harris was an incredible talent, and the news of his passing deeply saddens us. He will be truly missed.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samantha Watts, Jonathan Watts
Horry County police searching for 2 people wanted in ongoing investigation
Horry County Fire Rescue and troopers responded to a crash in the southbound lanes of Highway...
1 dead, 1 injured in crash on Highway 501 in Carolina Forest area; SCHP investigating
Police investigating 3 armed robberies in Myrtle Beach
Police investigating 3 armed robberies in Myrtle Beach
Coroner: Woman dies in Conway house fire, investigation underway
Devin Willock was killed in a car crash in Athens, Georgia on Sunday.
Georgia football player, recruiting staffer die in car crash

Latest News

Rep. Russell Fry gets to work on Capitol Hill after delayed start
Congressman Russell Fry to serve on House Judiciary Committee
.
VIDEO: Parts of Highway 501 blocked in Myrtle Beach area due to crash; SCHP reports fatality
.
VIDEO: Myrtle Beach Chamber awarding high school seniors with college scholarships
.
VIDEO: Coroner’s office identifies bicyclist killed in crash in Market Common area