Florence officers make arrest in connection to homicide investigation

Va'Deljima Smoot
Va'Deljima Smoot(Florence County Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 6:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Officers with the Florence Police Department have made an arrest in connection to a shooting earlier this month.

Florence police Capt. Mike Brand confirmed officers arrested Va’Deljima Roy Smoot without incident for the outstanding warrants for murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

The charges stem from a police investigation after officers and EMS found a man, later identified as Tony Smoot, dead from apparent gunshot wounds on the 600 block of Brunson Street on Jan. 8. Officers were responding to the call for a cardiac arrest when they discovered Tony Smoot.

Va’Deljima Smoot was taken to the Florence County Detention Center and has been denied bond.

