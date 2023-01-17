Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

FIRST ALERT: Showers return this afternoon, warmer weather moves in

By Andrew Dockery
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 3:45 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Our first round of showers arrives today before warmer weather returns for the middle of the week!

TODAY

It’s a milder start to the day thanks to the increased cloud cover this morning. The good news for the forecast is that we will be dry early today but do expect showers to increase this afternoon and into the evening hours.

Temperatures will warm up today with highs in the lower 60s. Rain chances will move in starting...
Temperatures will warm up today with highs in the lower 60s. Rain chances will move in starting this afternoon.(WMBF)

Clouds will linger throughout the day as high temperatures will climb into the lower 60s this afternoon for highs.

Showers will move into the area starting this afternoon and evening. The chances will remain at...
Showers will move into the area starting this afternoon and evening. The chances will remain at 40% through the evening commute.(WMBF)

As we head toward the afternoon and evening, showers will work into the area. The evening commute will hold onto a few showers as the chances linger through the early evening hours.

THROUGH MIDWEEK

Warmer weather will push in through the middle of the week with the upper 60s expected Wednesday and the lower 70s on Thursday. Our next round of showers will arrive late Thursday, ushering in cooler weather for the weekend forecast.

Highs will warm up through Thursday before we drop our temperatures behind the cold front.
Highs will warm up through Thursday before we drop our temperatures behind the cold front.(WMBF)

After the warmest day of the week on Thursday, temperatures will fall back to the 60s on Friday and the 50s for the start of the weekend.

WEEKEND CHANGES

With a cooler start for the weekend, we will be watching a third system for this week. This system will bring another round of showers to the region on Sunday. This looks to be our best chance for some heavy rain and a gloomy second half of the weekend.

Of course, this is still a few days away from nailing down logistics but it’s looking likely that rain will overspread into the region as the low pressure system moves across the southeast. Rain chances will be at their highest on Sunday and continue into the early morning hours on Monday.

We still have plenty of time to determine where the heaviest rain will set up, but the GFS...
We still have plenty of time to determine where the heaviest rain will set up, but the GFS continues to like the idea of 1-3" of rain this weekend. The Euro is a lighter scenario with up to an inch of rain.(WMBF)

As mentioned before, still plenty of time to iron out the details.

