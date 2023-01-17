Congressman Russell Fry to serve on House Judiciary Committee

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Congressman Russell Fry announced he will serve on the House Judiciary Committee on Monday night.

Congressman Fry tweeted Monday saying he’s honored to be selected and to work alongside Chairman Jim Jordan.

🚨 I am honored to be selected to serve on the House Judiciary Committee @JudiciaryGOP and to work alongside Chairman @Jim_Jordan and so many other committed conservatives🚨 (1/3) — Congressman Russell Fry (@RepRussellFry) January 17, 2023

He said, “we will provide transparency for the American people and oversee the administration of justice in our federal courts, administrative bodies, and law enforcement agencies.”

Congressman Fry was sworn into Congress on Jan. 7 after a delay as the House voted on the newest speaker, ultimately electing Kevin McCarthy as House Speaker.

