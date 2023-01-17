Submit a Tip
Congressman Russell Fry to serve on House Judiciary Committee

Rep. Russell Fry gets to work on Capitol Hill after delayed start
Rep. Russell Fry gets to work on Capitol Hill after delayed start
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 11:09 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Congressman Russell Fry announced he will serve on the House Judiciary Committee on Monday night.

Congressman Fry tweeted Monday saying he’s honored to be selected and to work alongside Chairman Jim Jordan.

He said, “we will provide transparency for the American people and oversee the administration of justice in our federal courts, administrative bodies, and law enforcement agencies.”

Congressman Fry was sworn into Congress on Jan. 7 after a delay as the House voted on the newest speaker, ultimately electing Kevin McCarthy as House Speaker.

