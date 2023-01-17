Community meeting held in Longs to address safety two weeks after deadly shooting

LONGS, S.C. (WMBF) - A meeting was held Monday evening at Chesterfield Missionary Baptist Church in Longs, to address questions and concerns from community members.

“There are some people in the community concerned about the welfare of others,” said a concerned community member.

A church official contacted WMBF News about this event, however, Media personnel were not allowed inside the church for the meeting. There were a handful of attendees.

“Reverend Matthews, I think he did a good job in re-establishing some committees that have been established in the past,” said another community member.

When asked about the community of Longs, one woman said it has changed in recent years.

“A lot has changed since I was a child but as a community, we can bring it back,” she said.

Monday night’s meeting comes two weeks after a shooting at a Longs bar left 22-Year-old Emanuel Melvin dead and two others hurt. One man said the community should not be defined by that incident.

“I think one incident in the community doesn’t substitute violence, no more than one incident in any other neighborhood,” he said.

It’s unclear if any meetings will be held in the future.

