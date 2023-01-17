Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

3 people exposed to rabid fox, health officials say

The fox, like this one, was the first animal to test positive for rabies in Pickens County this...
The fox, like this one, was the first animal to test positive for rabies in Pickens County this year, according to the DHEC.(Eric Mclean/Pexels via Canva)
By Anisa Snipes and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 11:45 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEMSON, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – Three people in South Carolina were exposed to a rabid fox, health officials confirmed.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, the fox was found in Clemson and tested positive for rabies Thursday.

The department said three people were exposed but did not clarify if they were bitten. All three were referred to healthcare providers.

Officials said no pets are known to have been exposed to the fox.

The fox is the first animal to test positive for rabies in Pickens County this year, according to the DHEC.

Rabies is fatal if not treated promptly with injections.

To prevent rabies, give wild animals their space and do not approach them.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Horry County Fire Rescue and troopers responded to a crash in the southbound lanes of Highway...
1 dead, 1 injured in crash on Highway 501 in Carolina Forest area; SCHP investigating
Samantha Watts, Jonathan Watts
Horry County police searching for 2 people wanted in ongoing investigation
Gino White
MBPD: Robbery suspect recognized by former co-workers at McDonald’s
Coroner’s office identifies bicyclist killed in crash in Market Common area
Samantha Watts
1 in custody, 1 wanted in ongoing Horry County police investigation

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Polls open: Special election held for Atlantic Beach town council seat
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, center, holds up the Bill Russell Trophy for most...
Biden to welcome NBA champion Warriors to White House
Climate activist Greta Thunberg stands between Keyenberg and Lützerath under police guard on...
Greta Thunberg detained in Germany
Javonte Amon Bellamy, Sean Louis Page
2 charged in New Year’s Day robbery, attempted murder, Myrtle Beach police say
Officials say that from their initial investigation, it appears two parties at the MLK Car Show...
Woman dies after shooting at MLK Day party in Florida