2 dead, 4 injured in early morning crash in Darlington County; SCHP investigating

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people died following an early-morning crash in Darlington County, officials said.

Cpl. David Jones with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said a 2015 Ford F-150 and a 2022 Chrysler Pacifica crashed on Oates Highway Tuesday morning.

The driver of the F-150 was heading north of Oates Highway and the driver of the Pacifica was heading south when they collided head-on.

The drivers of both vehicles and four passengers in the Pacifica were taken to an area hospital. Both drivers succumbed to their injuries, the passenger’s injuries are unknown at this time.

SCHP is investigating.

