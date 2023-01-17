Submit a Tip
1 in custody, 1 wanted in ongoing Horry County police investigation

Samantha Watts
Samantha Watts(J. Reuben Long Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 9:14 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) -A woman wanted by the Horry County Police Department is in custody, according to online booking records.

Online booking records show Samantha Watts, 40, of Green Sea, was taken into custody late Monday night.

The Horry County Police Department said Sunday that Samantha Watts and 19-year-old Jonathan Watts were both wanted in connection to an ongoing investigation.

Police said Samantha Watts was wanted for obstructing the legal process, while Jonathan Watts is wanted for assault by mob.

Updated information Jonathan Watts is not currently available.

Details about the nature of the investigation were not immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the HCPD at 843-248-1520.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

