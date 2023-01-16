Submit a Tip
PHOTOS: First SpaceX launch of 2023 seen along Grand Strand

If you were watching the sunset in Myrtle Beach on Sunday night then you caught a glimpse of...
If you were watching the sunset in Myrtle Beach on Sunday night then you caught a glimpse of the SpaceX launch from Florida.(Source: Jay submitted through Burst)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 11:09 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Many people along the Grand Strand got a glimpse of the first SpaceX rocket launch of 2023.

WMBF News received a lot of pictures from viewers showing the rocket and the trail that it left across the Grand Strand sky.

The Falcon Heavy rocket launched at 5:56 p.m. Sunday from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

According to CNN, the rocket was delivering national security payloads to orbit for the U.S. military on a missing called USSF-67.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

