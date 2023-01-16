Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Person in custody in connection to 3 armed robberies in Myrtle Beach, police say

Police investigating 3 armed robberies in Myrtle Beach
Police investigating 3 armed robberies in Myrtle Beach(MBPD)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 6:16 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach police took a person into custody who they believe is connected to a string of robberies.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department said the incidents occurred between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Sunday.

Two of the robberies happened at businesses on South Kings Highway with the third reported on 3rd Avenue South.

Surveillance photos were also released from the incidents appearing to show at least two suspects.

The one person taken into custody has not been identified. That person’s name and charges will be released once he is formally charged, according to police.

No one was hurt, according to police. It’s also unclear if the robberies are all connected.

Anyone with information is asked to call the MBPD at 843-918-1382.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samantha Watts, Jonathan Watts
Horry County police searching for 2 people wanted in ongoing investigation
Police investigating 3 armed robberies in Myrtle Beach
Police investigating 3 armed robberies in Myrtle Beach
Coroner: Woman dies in Conway house fire, investigation underway
Devin Willock was killed in a car crash in Athens, Georgia on Sunday.
Georgia football player, recruiting staffer die in car crash
A drawbridge operator in Florida has avoided prison in a bicyclist's death.
Drawbridge operator avoids prison for bicyclist’s death

Latest News

Police investigating 3 armed robberies in Myrtle Beach
Police investigating 3 armed robberies in Myrtle Beach
Samantha Watts, Jonathan Watts
Horry County police searching for 2 people wanted in ongoing investigation
A teenage gang member was arrested in Lexington County.
Teenage gang member arrested after chase in stolen vehicle, Lexington police say
Law enforcement rescued a litter of puppies after burglars took them across state lines.
Stolen puppies returned home after burglary suspects crash in York County